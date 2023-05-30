Bernalillo County is gearing up for the “Evening in Paradise” event. The event has a theme, it’s all about having a good time. Attendees can check out the food trucks, beer garden, zipline, vendors, live music and dancing. This year they will also be honoring outstanding citizens throughout the community. There will also be a showing of the movie Lilo and Stitch to end the night.

An Evening in Paradise will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 3-8 p.m., at Paradise Hills Park. For more information, visit bernco.gov.