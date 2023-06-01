Splash into summer with movies being featured at Balloon Fiesta Park. It’s officially summer vacation for kids and teens across the state. What better way to enjoy the warm temps than getting out for Movie Mania? It’s a place where guests can experience an evening of free movies, fun, and more.

Movies will return at the park and will premier on Friday evenings throughout the summer.

Movie Schedule:

June 2, 2023 – Ballon Fiesta Park – Luca, Aquaman, Jaws

June 9, 2023 – Raymond G. Sanchez CC – Thor: Love and Thunder

June 16, 2023 – Vista Grande CC – Jungle Cruise

June 23, 2023 – Mountain View CC – The Addams Family 2

July 7, 2023 – Los Vecinos CC – Minions: Rise of Gru

July 14, 2023 – Los Padillas CC – Sonic the Hedgehog 2

July 21, 2023 – Paradise Hills CC – The Bad Guys

July 28, 2023 – Los Padillas CC – Lightyear

For more information, visit bernco.gov.