Bernalillo County is re-launching its county-wide e-newsletter. “Bernco at a Glance” is a weekly e-newsletter with news and information on Bernco activities, programs, and services. Everything from job fairs to groundbreakings and more it’s a go-to resource for finding out what’s happening around Bernalillo county.

This e-newsletter work for the community because they are interested in the topics. People gravitate and want to know what is happening around them in the community that they live in. And when it has events, job fair opportunities, etc. makes it better since they can get everything they need in one place.

This e-newsletter was re-launched with new personnel which allows them to look at it with new sets of eyes that can make it better. They are very proud that just last week they found a virtual job fair that allows people to do it from home and interact with hiring managers on the spot. All you need to do is go to BernCo.gov/JobFair. This job fair is happening Wednesday, January 18 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.