After three years of delays and extensions due to various circumstances, Bernalillo County property tax bills are back on a regular schedule; this means that property taxes are now due, but community members have a “grace period” until December 11 to make their payments.
Payments can be made in a variety of ways:
- Online at this link
- In-person
- Bernalillo County Office, 415 Silver Avenue
- Albuquerque Government Center, Fifth Street and Marquette Avenue
- Village of Tijeras Offices, 12 Camino Municipal
- Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise Boulevard
- Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth Street
- Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta Boulevard
- Any branch of the Rio Grande Credit Union
- Mailed to the Bernalillo County Treasurer, PO Box 27800, Albuquerque, NM 87125-7800
Property owners who are experiencing financial difficulties can contact the New Mexico Finance Authority at this link or by calling (505) 843-6882. To make short-term payment arrangements, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (505) 468-7031 or via email to treasurers@bernco.gov.