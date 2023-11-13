After three years of delays and extensions due to various circumstances, Bernalillo County property tax bills are back on a regular schedule; this means that property taxes are now due, but community members have a “grace period” until December 11 to make their payments.

Payments can be made in a variety of ways:

Property owners who are experiencing financial difficulties can contact the New Mexico Finance Authority at this link or by calling (505) 843-6882. To make short-term payment arrangements, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (505) 468-7031 or via email to treasurers@bernco.gov.