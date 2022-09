A celebration is happening soon. The annual East Mountain Celebration is back this year and the theme is the ‘County Fair’.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. located at Los Vecinos Community Center. Attendees can enjoy live music, zipline, kid’s activities, a pie-eating contest, and more. It will be free to attend but food vendors and artisans will have items for sale. There will also be a Park & Ride service for the event. To learn more, visit here.