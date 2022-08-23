Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque partner up to hold Movie Mania: The Sky’s The Limit on Aug. 26 at Balloon Fiesta Park. Events Specialist Rudy Mangum stopped by to discuss the event.

Movie Mania will feature the movies “Up!”, “Spaceballs,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” All three movies will be shown simultaneously. It is the first time Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque get together for such an event which makes it “much bigger than our typical movies in the park,” said Mangum. There will also be various vendors and food trucks.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and movie projections will start at dusk.

For more information, click here.