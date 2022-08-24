The fun run for the fall season is coming up. Bernalillo County will be hosting the Sugar Skull Fun Run that is promoting fitness, culture, and local art for all the enjoy.

The run will take place on October 23 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Those who are interested in participating can take part in a 5K timed, 5K fun run, and one-mile stroll. Pets are welcome to the one-mile event. Prices range per sign-up date they are offering a discount for ‘early bird’ registration. Packet pick-up will be on October 21 from 11 A.M. – 6 P.M. and October 22 from 11 A.M. – 5 P.M. at Sports Systems. To learn more, visit https://www.bernco.gov/community-services/cultural-services/cultural-services-events/sugar-skull-fun-run/.