Bernalillo Country Fire Department is holding its third annual September 11th Memorial Ceremony at Alvarado Square Park. This will be a more silent and solemn ceremony to honor those who sacrificed their lives to save others on Sept. 11th, 2001.

The event is open to the public and it’s free, it will begging at 6:46 a.m. when the first tower got struct and will last for 343 minutes, one minute for each firefighter that went down that day. Then they will have a ceremony called the ringing of the four fives which represents subsequent strikes and falls of the towers. If you can not attend they will be streaming it on all their social media.