Midterm elections are underwear across the country, and here in New Mexico, everyone is saying it’s crucial to get out and vote. Voting ensures the community’s voice is heard.

Bernalillo County Deputy County Clerk Michelle Kavanaugh said by 9:30 a.m., around 9,000 had already voted on Election Day.

Bernalillo County has 72 polling sites that are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kavanaugh noted busy times for the sites including the noon hour and in the afternoon to evening when people are getting off of work.

If a voter has an absentee ballot they haven’t mailed or turned in, they can do so at any of the polling sites.

To register on the same day to vote, you will need a government ID and a document showing your address. Kavanaugh said since early voting opened, they saw more than 5,000 same-day registrations.

People who are already registered do not need a government ID. More information about the election can be found on Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office’s website.