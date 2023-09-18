BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The next local election on Nov. 7 is right around the corner, and with that, the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office is encouraging people to participate in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said they will be hosting a free event to get New Mexico residents registered to vote. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alvarado Square, 415 Silver Ave. SW. Stover said there will be music, food, and giveaways.

If you are a first-time registrant, you’ll need a valid photo identification and a current bill, bank statement or paycheck with your name and address on it.

