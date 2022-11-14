The Department of Behavioral Health Services provides support and resources to those overcoming addiction or mental health struggles. One way they do this is through the “peer living room.” A space that provides a safe place to work with a peer-support worker to de-escalate a situation and receive case management services.

Peer Support workers are people who have been successful in the recovery process and can help others experiencing similar situations. Peer support services can effectively extend the reach of treatment beyond the clinical setting into the everyday environment of those seeking a successful, sustained recovery process. The Peer Living Room provides a safe place to work with a peer-support worker to de-escalate a situation and receive case management services. For more information, visit bernco.gov.