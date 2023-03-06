Have you been considering adopting a four-legged friend? If so, now is the time to act! Adoption week officially kicks off Monday, March 6, and Bernalillo County Animal Care services are rolling out some awesome deals.

Wednesday, March 8 – Drive thru vaccine and microchip clinic in the morning followed by an adoption event in the afternoon 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. The adoption event will have food vendors, music, and a small car and motorcycle show.

Friday, March 10 -Adoption event at Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square. This is a dog and cat adobtion event.

Saturday, March 11 – Kids Weekend at Cabela’s. This will feature a number of available animals.

All you need to adopt is just an I.D. and the application only takes about minutes. For more information visit the Bernalillo County Animal Care website.