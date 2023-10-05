Bernalillo County Animal Care Services is hosting an event that will be both fun and helpful. The “Bark Party” is not only an afternoon filled with fun for four-legged friends but also an opportunity for adoptions, vaccinations, microchipping, and more.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 8, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rangewood Reclaimers Ranch. There will be food and drink trucks, live music, inflatable jumpers, photography, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs to visit the clinic, but they must be on leash throughout the duration of the event.