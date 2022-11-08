As the temperatures continue to drop, it’s important to remember to make sure your pets are safe and warm when outside. Jolene Hewitt and Victoria Urrutia from BernCo’s Animal Care and Resource Center have some pet safety tips as winter weather approaches.

If your pet must stay outside, straw is an inexpensive insulator and is perfect bedding as it retains heat and evaporates moisture. Hay doesn’t have the same qualities.

To use straw effectively, place a thick layer on the floor of your pet’s shelter and check it periodically for moisture as well as cleanliness. Switch out the straw as needed.

The BernCo Animal Care and Resource Center also offer dry bedding. However, make sure to call ahead to see if they have any available before you go. Their phone number is (505) 314-0281.

Winter Tips

Check your pet’s water bowl for freezing. Glass and ceramic bowls will crack and break when water freezes.

Pets kept primarily outdoors may require more food than other animals. Provide additional food to animals who spend a lot of time outside.

Don’t leave an animal in a closed car during the winter. A car becomes like a refrigerator and the temperatures can be deadly.

Keep antifreeze away from animals and children as it is highly poisonous and has a sweet taste

Be cautious if your pet walks on salted or de-iced surfaces, as animals will lick their paws which are covered in toxic substances. Rinse paws in warm water

Check your pets’ paws for ice or snow that can form between their pads

Wildlife will often seek warmth under the hood of a car. Band on the hood or honk the horn before starting the engine.

The BernCo Animal Care and Resource Center is located at Bernalillo County Animal Care Services Department 3001 2nd St. SW (between Woodward and Rio Bravo) Albuquerque, NM 87105