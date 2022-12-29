You will hear real-life music when you drop the proverbial needle on a Benny Bassett album. Despite a global pandemic, Benny has held true to the themes that have sustained him this far. With an industry zig-zagging its way across the universe trying to determine how music can survive a global pandemic, Benny has held true to the themes that have sustained him this far. “I think that trends come and go, but if you always stay true to yourself, you will find your audience, and they will stick with you through anything that comes your way,” says Bassett. Over the past six years, this philosophy has taken Benny worldwide to entertain audiences across North America and Europe.

