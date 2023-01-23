Crème de la Crème offers the best of the best when it comes to artisan pastry. They work to showcase elegance and decadence within each other to present beautiful cakes for the Valentine’s or wedding season.

Armani Brigante is the owner and pastry chef, he explains they specialize in beautiful edible art for all occasions. Today they have debated a few stunning desserts like Forêt de Fluers, Il Bacio and cannolis. They host a couple of local events, Marble Brewery for Brulee and Brews each Thursday, at their westside Taproom on Saturday and they have partnered with Ex Novo Brewery to bring events every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month for Brulee and Brews.

Those who are interested in ordering a dessert or any other service can visit https://crme-de-la-crme-llc.square.site/.