BBSI is one of the largest professional employer organizations in the U.S. and a leading provider of business management solutions nationwide. Their job is to look at an entire business and proactively identify risks while delivering smart, efficient solutions to create a stronger business.

BBSI is expanding all over the United States and decided to come to New Mexico. They see the potential in all the local small businesses that could benefit from the services they provide. BBSI develops a bond with each small business and they get an understanding of what each business entails and what their needs are. Once they understand those issues they can partner up with a group like human resources, payroll, or risk manager to help their business do better.

For more information about this, you can visit bbsi.com.