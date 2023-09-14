ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making people dance is about more than a good time for Baracutanga – it’s part of their message. Their joyful music is a fusion of their members’ combined musical backgrounds and interests bringing the party to whatever venue they’re in.

The band formed 14 years ago as a Brazilian percussion project. “Early on in our transition of musical history, we decided we wanted to honor our South American roots and that’s what we’ve been doing ever since,” says lead singer Jackie Zamora.

Trombonist Micah Hood says the band’s live shows and two albums have helped keep the band together over the years. “When it comes to our live shows, we want to keep people moving and entertained and that’s really what keeps us driving and closer together as a band,” Hood says.

More information on the band, including tour dates and releases, can be found on their official website.