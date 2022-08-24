The Balloon Museum Foundation offers unique VIP dining and viewing experiences for the Balloon Fiesta. Executive Director Laurie Magovern stopped by to discuss these special options.

The Balloon Museum Foundation will hold viewing and dining events at the observation deck during the Balloon Museum. Ticket holders will be able to enjoy Balloon Fiesta from the “most beautiful rooms” that offer “the best views,” according to Magovern. She also said “gourmet meals” will be served to accompany guests. Tickets cost $200 for adults and $75 for children. Attendees can choose between breakfast or dinner. To learn more visit, https://balloonmuseum.com/.

Ticket Package Includes:

Food and Drink

Balcony Access

VIP parking at the Balloon Museum Lot

Access to the Balloon Museum

A ticket to Balloon Fiesta

Discount in Museum Shoppe