For busy business owners and executives who maybe don’t have the time or resources for events and retail marketing, Exhib-it can help. They take the stress out of events by providing innovative designs, displays, graphics, and marketing materials so you can focus on what you do best – creating a better way to grow your business.

B2B is an important part of doing business in New Mexico. In some ways in order to succeed it’s not what you know but who you know. Attendees are high-level decision-makers interested in having real conversations. This is a four-hour event, where there’s plenty of time for these types of conversations to happen.

B2B Expo coming up Tuesday, April 18th, at Isleta Resort, 11000 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87105. For more information, you can visit b2bexponm.com or call 505 828-0574