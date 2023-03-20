Ayanna Denise Skin is healing all skin with education, products, and services all with their inclusive state-of-the-art skin system. Her formulas are known to have healed dry skin, calmed eczema, reversed hyperpigmentation and cleared acne due to decades of holistic studies while traveling the world as a clothing designer.

‘It is important to know your skin,’ explained Ayanna. Our skin changes due to hormones and puberty changes and the different products can bring out oily or dry-looking skin. Aynna also describes that an individual’s diet can play a big factor in what can show on our skin. Here in New Mexico, dust and wins can damage the skin along with temperature changes. It’s important to have a gentle cleanser and a nice moisturizer that can lock and protect the skin when dealing with weather elements around the state.

‘There’s no specific age when to start your skincare routine,’ explained Ayanna. Ayanna Denise Skin products can be used by users as young as 10 years old. For more information visit ayannadenise.com.