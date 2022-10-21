The Santa Fe International Film Festival is in action. All week we have been featuring filmmakers, actors and films set to be shown at the festival. Today we have Algin Ford an actor who was born in San Francisco, CA and has participated in film, theater, and commercial work.

The film ‘In Her Name‘ will be featured at the Violet Crown Medium at 7 P.M on October 22. Tickets are $15 and the filmmaker will be at the screening.

The film is about estranged sisters who reunite after decades of silence while being forced to deal with their father’s terminal illness and a number of family trauma incidents. With the help of psychedelic mushrooms, it seems that it was able to make a difference and open their hearts. To learn more about the film, click here.