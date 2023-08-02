Authentic Web Solutions provides the importance of keeping your website up to date. Your website is one of your most valuable business tools.
Your website is where people learn about:
- Your Company
- Your products
- Your services
It is important that you are doing the following:
- Performing monthly maintenance to avoid security threats and performance issues
- Ensuring your website platform and look and feel aren’t outdated
- Ensuring you are posting fresh content on a regular basis
