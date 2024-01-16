Authentic Web Solutions is a digital marketing company that focuses on helping businesses reach a larger audience. With over 20 years of experience, CEO Karla Fisher has some tips to help your business be as successful as possible.

Fisher explains that it is important to keep up with the new trends when it comes to marketing your business. When it comes to website complexity, simple is better. Having a seamless website allows users to navigate with ease, encouraging them to stick around and take a look at what your business has to offer.

Companies like Apple and Google have been utilizing simple website design for years and have seen a lot of success with that imagery. Fisher recommends replicating this with unique typography and eye-catching colors while keeping other elements of your website as simple as possible.

The addition of animations and videos is a great way to add a customized and interactive element to your business' online presence.