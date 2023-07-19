The CEO of the women-owned digital marketing company “Authentic Web Solutions” Karla Fisher shares what they are doing for businesses across the state particularly when it comes to individuals with disabilities.

Authentic Web Solutions pride itself in working with small to medium businesses in New Mexico, that are struggling to make their online presence. They teach them how to become experts on the web and also expand beyond that. They work with their client every step of the way.

They have learned that most websites are not including people with disabilities, so they focus and make sure their clients include those tools in their websites. 59.6% of the U.S. population with disabilities were living in a household with internet access. 72% of U.S. adults with a disability say they own a desktop or laptop computer, compared with 88% of those without a disability. For more information visit authenticwebsolutions.com.