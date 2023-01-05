Helping you hear, Audiology Associates is a leading hearing aid center, located here in the Duke City. They have an understanding and emphasis on treating their clients just like family. One of the most common ways to help with hearing loss is by using hearing aids, and now there are some over-the-counter options.

Dr. Kathleen Romero, Owner of Audiology Associates explained that the over-the-counter hearing aids came out in October of 2022 and it took a couple of months for people to talk about them. However, the people who started using them weren’t too content because they couldn’t figure out why they weren’t working for them. Dr. Romero said a big thing was the way they advertised them and not educating the customer on what proper steps to take before buying them. Not all hearing aids are the same, and the same goes for the problems that people can have.

The first thing individuals need to do is figure out if they are struggling with hearing loss. Individuals can get tested to see, as there are different levels of hearing loss. Once you get an answer you can take the proper steps that you need.

