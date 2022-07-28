There are different options when it comes to hearing aid and it can be hard finding the right one. Dr. Kathleen Romero, founder and owner of Audiology Associates stopped by to give information about the different hearing aids options.

Dr. Romero says over-the-counter hearing aids are fairly new since they were accepted by the FDA about eight months ago. Unlike traditional hearing aids, over-the-counter material can be purchased without executing a thorough evaluation. This is “the biggest red flag,” according to Dr. Romero. She is afraid that people will “bypass” the evaluation and buy over the counter hearing aids without knowing if it is the best option for them.

