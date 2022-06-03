There will be a lot of mixology going on at this upcoming event. It is time for the 3rd Annual Bartender of the Year and Olympics.

This event will feature a competition of 20 of the city’s best bartenders to showcase their skills in a fun and unique way. It will take place on Sunday, June 5 at The Library Bar & Grill from 3 P.M to 9 P.M. It will also include an award ceremony that will happen on Thursday, June 16. Tickets will be sold for each event or as a combo ticket. Single-day tickets will be $20 and the combo tickets will be $30. For more information, visit www.followtherabbitpromotions.com/events.