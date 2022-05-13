SOMOS ABQ is a large event that has been happening in Albuquerque for a little over a week now. The span of events started on May 5 with events around all of Albuquerque.

In the final days of SOMOS ABQ, they are hosting DreamGlow on May 14. The event will be held at the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum NE. DreamGlow will include musicians, aerial artists, photo booths, and more. There are three options for tickets. A two-pack with tickets for $40 each, GA admission for $45, and VIP for $105. For more information, visit www.somosabq.com/.