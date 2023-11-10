With the holidays right around the corner, many people have festive decor on their minds. For those looking to do some shopping, the Assistance League of Albuquerque will be selling all kinds of decorative items, with all proceeds going back into the community.

From Sunday, November 5, through Saturday, December 16, the assistance league will be holding its Holiday Market. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 5211 Lomas Boulevard.

The assistance league works to benefit community members through a variety of programs. With resources providing food, hygiene items, clothing, and many other essential items, the non-profit allows community members to thrive knowing their basic needs are covered.

To learn more about the Assistance League of Albuquerque, click here. The non-profit is always accepting donations; to learn how to donate, click here.