The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance leads and executes strategies focusing on growing and diversifying the greater Albuquerque economic base. Danielle Casey, president and CEO of Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, gave an update on some of the current projects they are working on.

What do you think we are going to see in 2023?

Casey says as of right now, Albuquerque is lagging slightly behind February 2020 job numbers. Shes says one “AREA” strategy is aligning businesses working to attract talent in unique ways. Casey also says the industrial section is off the hook next year with some national decisions like CHIPS.

AREA also has a jobs board. Companies can post jobs and individuals can apply through the board. Casey says they are also using it as an opportunity to promote job opportunities to people outside of the market. For more information about the job board, visit https://www.abq.org/jobs/