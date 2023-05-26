Why can’t I lose the weight? Maybe that’s a question you have asked yourself more than once on your health and wellness journey. You’re exercising, you’ve tailored your diet, but you’re not seeing the results you want. So then that begs the question, could you be dieting wrong? Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is here to tell us how to properly diet and what works for each body type.

Knowing your body type will reveal the type of diet you should consume, how to build muscle, how to lose weight, how to exercise, and the health risks you should watch out for. The hormonal body will help you see the relationship between body shape and hormones.