New research out of Cornell University is showing that pistachios may actually offer a higher source of antioxidants than previously though ranking them up there with foods like blueberries and pomegranates.

A new study shows pistachios rank very high in antioxidant levels, in comparison to other common foods like strawberries, blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beats. Pistachios is one of the most consumed nuts that why the university decided to study them. Foods that are high in antioxidants can be a powerful weapon against disease, and premature aging of your skin (wrinkles), and brain. Research illustrates pistachio power is a complete package, high in protein containing 6 grams/serving, high in fiber & minerals, and high in unsaturated fat.

