From humble beginnings to a robust, thriving company. Ardham Technologies is known as the leading provider of cyber-security and IT services in New Mexico. 2023 marks their 20th anniversary and they are celebrating with a brand new location.

They will be hosting an open house to celebrate the opening of its new location which will open to the public on April 19 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. The open house will feature a ribbon cutting, the event will be located at 4200 Ozuna Rd. In the two decades since Ardham’s opened, they have grown and expanded into a thriving business that works to manage IT support and security for a multitude of Albuquerque’s businesses and companies. Along with their recent local expansion, they have also expanded to Round Rock, Texas in 2022.

To learn more about Ardham Technologies and its services, visit ardham.com.