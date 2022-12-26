Strange Holler is a trio of Albuquerque Public Schools music teachers putting their take on bluegrass and folk music. The three-part harmony takes listeners through dark twists and playful turns, all hoping you enjoy the music they create. Strange Holler played their original song “New Mexico Christmas” on New Mexico Living. If you want to keep up with the band, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
APS music teachers, ‘Strange Holler’ perform ‘New Mexico Christmas’
by: Aleli Elizondo
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Horosocope
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now