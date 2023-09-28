Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting its annual APS School Choice Fair in late October. The event gives students the chance to find out more about the specialized learning opportunities that can help them get the most out of their education.

Many schools will be present at the fair, including 20 APS magnet schools and 13 APS high school feeder patterns. School representatives will also be there to help, providing lottery selection applications and information for parents and students on the transfer process.

The fair is set for Tuesday, October 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center. To learn more about the School Choice Fair, click here.

School Choice Fair Attendees

Elementary Magnet Schools

Coronado – Dual Language

Inez – Science and Tech

Janet Kahn – Arts Integration

Longfellow – Dual Language & Performing Arts

Mission Avenue – Engineering the Future

San Antonito – STEM Environmental Science

Zuni – Tech and Communication

Middle and K-8 Magnet Schools

Desert Willow – Home-School Hybrid

eCademy – K-8 Online Magnet School

Garfield – Engineering the Future

Hayes – Dual Language

Coyote Willow – Home-School Hybrid

High School Magnet Schools

BlendED – Digital and Project Based Learning, Flexible Scheduling

College and Career High School – Early College

ECA/CEC – Early College and Career Exploration

Engineering is the Future at Valley High School – Engineering the Future

Freedom – Competency Based Learning

Nex+Gen – New Tech Network

IB at Sandia High School – International Baccalaureate

School on Wheels – Mastery Learning

Comprehensive High School Feeder Patterns