Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting its annual APS School Choice Fair in late October. The event gives students the chance to find out more about the specialized learning opportunities that can help them get the most out of their education.
Many schools will be present at the fair, including 20 APS magnet schools and 13 APS high school feeder patterns. School representatives will also be there to help, providing lottery selection applications and information for parents and students on the transfer process.
The fair is set for Tuesday, October 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center. To learn more about the School Choice Fair, click here.
School Choice Fair Attendees
Elementary Magnet Schools
- Coronado – Dual Language
- Inez – Science and Tech
- Janet Kahn – Arts Integration
- Longfellow – Dual Language & Performing Arts
- Mission Avenue – Engineering the Future
- San Antonito – STEM Environmental Science
- Zuni – Tech and Communication
Middle and K-8 Magnet Schools
- Desert Willow – Home-School Hybrid
- eCademy – K-8 Online Magnet School
- Garfield – Engineering the Future
- Hayes – Dual Language
- Coyote Willow – Home-School Hybrid
High School Magnet Schools
- BlendED – Digital and Project Based Learning, Flexible Scheduling
- College and Career High School – Early College
- ECA/CEC – Early College and Career Exploration
- Engineering is the Future at Valley High School – Engineering the Future
- Freedom – Competency Based Learning
- Nex+Gen – New Tech Network
- IB at Sandia High School – International Baccalaureate
- School on Wheels – Mastery Learning
Comprehensive High School Feeder Patterns
- Albuquerque High School
- Atrisco Heritage Academy
- Cibola High School
- Del Norte High School
- Eldorado High School
- Highland High School
- La Cueva High School
- Manzano High School
- Rio Grande High School
- Sandia High School
- Valley High School
- Volcano Vista High School
- West Mesa High School