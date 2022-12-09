The APS Education Foundation is a non-profit for Albuquerque Public Schools. They raise funds, assist innovative and creative academic projects, programs, and clubs. Highlighting the work of El Dorado Anthropology teacher, Richard Sleeter. His investment in his students goes beyond the classroom bringing the past with technology for the future.

Sleeter explained that he is a project-based learning teacher. He learned that he could be a National Geographic certified educator and jumped into that. And he realized that he could actually take his ideas and do projects in the real world, with real products. Using real things really gets kids interested in these projects, explained Sleeter.

The APS Foundation is helpful because they go out and find community partners that will help fund and provide grants for students to go out and do projects.