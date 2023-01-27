The APS Education Foundation is a non-profit for Albuquerque Public Schools. They raise funds and assist in academic projects, programs, and clubs. Cleveland Middle School teachers Jennifer Ek and Jared Benavidez created the #inspiregr8ness Initiative campaign.

#inspiregr8ness Program is a conference that was created for their 8th-grade students. Students select which speakers they want to listen to and make an all-day event cater to them, in a conference form. This year they had 32 speakers come in and talk to their students. “The whole point is to inspire greatness and so the kids went there they had such a great time because they felt like adults, they could go to conferences, pick their own schedule see who they wanted to see and the goal is to help them pick good classes when they go to high school that will get them prepared for college,” said Ek.

For more information visit aps.edu/education-foundation.