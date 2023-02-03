The APS Education Foundation is a non-profit for Albuquerque Public Schools. They raise funds and assist in academic projects, programs, and clubs. Lisa Vega, staff, at East San Jose Elementary brings the culture of Mexico to the youngest of performers, that’s the mission of Ballet Folklorico. The free program teaches K through 5th grade the art, history, and cultural significance of the craft, all while getting them moving and invested in their education.

The program received a generous grant from the APS Education Foundation which allowed Vega and her company to purchase new outfits for their tiny dancers. Programs like this are more than spreading cultural and historical knowledge. They try to teach them responsibilities by being on time, learning their steps, and being responsible.

They are thankful for the support from the families and of course the education foundation. They are also eager to have kids sign up. For more information visit aps.edu/education-foundation.