Apostolic-Prophetic Connection Inc. is bridging the gap between ministry and the arts. They are getting ready to hold the International Gathering.

The event will take place from July 13 to 16 at the Sheraton Uptown. The International Gathering will offer attendees an opportunity to engage in spiritual dance and flag workshops. Non-members can attend for a fee between $90 – $125. Members can attend for a fee between $60 – $110. Attendees will also get to see minstrels, arts facilitators, and additional speakers. To learn more, visit www.drelizabethhairston.com/home.