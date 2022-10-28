ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Safari Run is celebrating its 11th year Sunday, October 30. Global health partnerships is a non-profit organization whose medical professionals and volunteers work with the Kenya health ministry, delivering medical supplies and training for their nurses.

Global Health Partnerships (GHP) is a non-profit organization based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. It is comprised of medical professionals and other volunteers who work in partnership with the Kenya Health Ministry. Through this partnership, GHP provides support to the Kisesini Clinic through medical supplies and training its nurses and community health volunteers. The emphasis of Global Health Partnerships in Kenya is on maternal and child health.

they have an upcoming run that will raise funds for their efforts.

The packet-pick up is Saturday, 29, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Heart & Sole Sports 3601 Eubank NE.

The race Schedule:

Free Kids Running Clinic

8:30 AM

Kids 1k Run

9:00 AM

Opening Ceremony with Running Medicine

9:15 AM

8k and 5k Run/Walks

9:30 AM

Course Location will be at UNM North Golf Course 2201 Tucker Ave NE Albuquerque, NM US 87106. Start to finish is located near the Law School Parking Lot at Stanford.