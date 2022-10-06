The Professional Aerospace Contractors Association is hosting its annual golf tournament for its STEM fundraiser. All of the proceeds will be given to whichever organization their membership decides.

This year they will also be helping an air space charter school in New Mexico; some of the funds will also go to them. PACA membership is widely recognized and used by all government agencies in the area as a forum for interaction with the aerospace, defense, and national security industries.

If you want to participate in the golf fundraiser, you have until 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, to sign up. The fundraiser will be held Monday, October 10, starting at 8 a.m. at the Sandia Casino. Breakfast and drinks will be provided. If you can’t participate but would like to donate, visit pacanm.org.