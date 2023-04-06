The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is an organization focused on improving economic development, opportunities, and education in Albuquerque and throughout New Mexico for local and small businesses. Approximately 1,000 members are strong, today they are proudly highlighting one of them, Exhib-It, which will host their Annual B2B Expo in just a couple of weeks.

The Hispano Chamber is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their members comprise approximately 60% Hispanic-Owned businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned businesses.

The Annual B2B Expo will feature pro talks and educational presentations led by top New Mexico business professionals, an exhibition hall with over 140 vendor contests, prizes, awards, and lots of opportunities for building strategic alliance partners and networking. It’s important to attend B2B networking since it’s an important part of doing business in Albuquerque.