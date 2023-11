With performances at venues like Meow Wolf, Dirty Bourbon, and more, Annestasía is making big waves in the New Mexico music scene. The artist performs using the genres of rock, pop, and soulful blues to create a unique blend of styles.

After years of performing the works of others, Annestasía is now breaking the mold and performing her own original songs. On New Mexico Living, Annestasía performed her original song “Break Me Out.” To listen to Annestasía’s music or to find out more, click here.