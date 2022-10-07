If you are not tired of hot air balloons yet, you can continue seeing them next weekend in Durango, Colorado. The Animas Valley Balloon Rally (AVBR) is a community-based hot-air balloon show located in Durango. Free to the public, it consists of three balloon mass ascensions, three glows, and free tethered balloon rides for children, a fun time for the whole family.

AVBR will have 33 balloons, most of them coming from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which will be flying in Durango. “Most of them are coming for a celebration of life for my late wife Sylvia,” said Doug Lenberg, balloonmeister. They will also have pins that were made in her honor for people to get when they attend. AVBR will also have an extra night of glows, which was Lenbergs wife’s favorite event. They will be closing down Main Street and showcasing six balloons that will light up the heart of Durango.

This event is taking place in Durango on Oct. 14-15. It’s a family-friendly free event where people can enjoy balloon rides. Launching will take place around 8:30 a.m., and they will launch all 33 balloons. For more information, visit their website.