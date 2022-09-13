If you decide that getting a pet is something you want to officially do. It’s important to remember that pets need vaccinations just like humans do. Animal Welfare reminds us when our pets need the appropriate vaccines. A puppy or kitten needs their first shot when they are 6-8 weeks old, then after that, they will need one every 3-4 weeks until they have three or four vaccines. Once the puppy or kitten is about four months old they will need their rabies vaccine.

If you decide to adopt an older dog, they also need to be vaccinated and may require you to be taken to the vet every year to make sure your pet has all the vaccines they need. If you’re not able to afford the vaccines the city of Albuquerque has a program to help get your pets vaccinated. The website is cabq.gov/pets or if you prefer to call just dial 311. They can also help you with spaying and neutered which is also very important. For any other information visit their website.