With temperatures getting into the triple digits, it’s important that people make sure their four-legged friends are staying cool during this ridiculously hot time of year. Animal Welfare provides helpful tips to keep pets happy during the hot summer days.

The first thing would be to keep the animals inside. However, if they are to stay outside, shade and water are vital to keep the animals safe from the heat.

The best times to walk your pets are early in the morning or late at night. It’s always important to make sure that the sidewalk is not hot for your pet’s paws.

