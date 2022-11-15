Celebrate the season of giving by helping the Albuquerque Animal Welfare department give hope to sheltered pets and homeless families this holiday season with ‘Stuff the Bus.’ Stuff the Bus is put together by Animal Welfare to help pets and homeless families.

They collect blankets, towels, doggy treats, and cat toys items that can be gently used or new. Animal Welfare had 22,000 animals come through their shelter this year. With that many animals, they need new things to help them get back on track for the upcoming new year.

They are also collecting items for families that are currently living in the city’s wellness centers and hotels. They need winter clothes, new socks, and hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner, soap also baby diapers, and baby wipes. Anything that will make these families feel more comfortable until they can get back on their feet.

Stuff the Bus! will be happening Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drop of donations will be at Tramway and Indian School NE, 12931 Indian School Rd. NE. With every drop-off donation, Papa Murphy’s will be handing out one large free pizza coupon. If people can’t go to this event, they do have a wish list on amazon called ‘pets and the people’ and for more information, visit cabq.gov/pets.