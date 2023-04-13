ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is preparing for the influx of kittens and puppies that the spring/summer season brings. The city is hosting a virtual kitten and puppy shower to help provide for the young animals.

The shelter has created an Amazon baby registry to help compile necessary items for the animals. To view the wishlist, search for “Kennel Kompadres” on Amazon’s baby registry.

Items can also be purchased in a store and brought to any of the Welfare Department’s local shelters. Donations are being accepted now through Apr. 30, and donated items can be dropped off at any Animal Welfare Department shelter. For a list of locations, click here.

Items Needed

Washcloths

Baby wipes

Pet bottles

Litter boxes

Cat litter

Food bowls

Pet formula

Wet kitten food

Puppy food

Toys

Heating pads

*All needed items are listed on their Amazon registry here

Albuquerque Animal Welfare kitten and puppy shower

Animal Welfare is also looking for foster parents to temporarily take care of the animals. If you are interested in fostering, apply here.