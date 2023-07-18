The 7th installment of the Mission Impossible movie series just dropped in theaters. So the Animal Welfare Department decided to hold a blockbuster pet adoption event with a very similar theme, ‘Mission Pawsible.’

Mission Pawsible will be July 22 & 23 at different shelters around town. Adoption fees will be waived for all pets.

East Side Shelter 8920 Lomas Blvd NE 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lucky Paws 6600 Menaul NE (Inside Coronado Mall) Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. -5:30 p.m.

Westsite Shelter 11800 Sunset Gardens SW 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



For more information visit cabq.gov/pets.