The 7th installment of the Mission Impossible movie series just dropped in theaters. So the Animal Welfare Department decided to hold a blockbuster pet adoption event with a very similar theme, ‘Mission Pawsible.’
Mission Pawsible will be July 22 & 23 at different shelters around town. Adoption fees will be waived for all pets.
- East Side Shelter
- 8920 Lomas Blvd NE
- 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Lucky Paws
- 6600 Menaul NE (Inside Coronado Mall)
- Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. -5:30 p.m.
- Westsite Shelter
- 11800 Sunset Gardens SW
- 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
For more information visit cabq.gov/pets.